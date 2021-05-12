Fly Leasing (FLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

