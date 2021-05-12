Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Head to Head Survey

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.68% 2.61% 1.12% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 3 4 0 2.38 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $13.64, suggesting a potential downside of 22.20%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 7.06 $48.84 million $1.10 15.94 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.59 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.97

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

