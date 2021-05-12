Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

