William Blair Weighs in on Vapotherm, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vapotherm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

