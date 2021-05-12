Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $456.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

