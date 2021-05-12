SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Laidlaw reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

ATNX stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,730 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

