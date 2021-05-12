Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of WLKP opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $957.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

