Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.04 ($81.23).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €78.52 ($92.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of €79.40 ($93.41). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.01.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

