Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 135,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,203 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $58.15.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

