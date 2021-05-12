Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 6626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNK. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

