Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$39.01 and last traded at C$38.06, with a volume of 58881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.37.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stelco’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.