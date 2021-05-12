CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.07, but opened at $30.21. CryoLife shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,936 shares of company stock worth $1,388,852. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

