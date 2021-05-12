Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 978,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univar Solutions by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

