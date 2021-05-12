Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$48.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.30. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

