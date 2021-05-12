HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$18.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.57 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

