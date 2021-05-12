IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

