Traders Buy Large Volume of The RealReal Call Options (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average volume of 1,510 call options.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.