TG Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,132 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,814 call options.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

