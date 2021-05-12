Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.17 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a PE ratio of -44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.16.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

