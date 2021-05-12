West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$102.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.21. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

