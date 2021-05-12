ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPH. Dawson James assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

