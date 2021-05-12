WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $36.72 on Monday. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

