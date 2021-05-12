Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CYRBY opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

