MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

MongoDB stock opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.22. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $185.25 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 48.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MongoDB by 64.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

