Total Energy Services (TOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.00 million.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,730. Insiders purchased a total of 183,880 shares of company stock worth $736,571 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

