PHI Token Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $712.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PHI Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

