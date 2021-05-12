Head-To-Head Review: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Artius Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 5.18 $98.08 million $1.64 9.69 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.29%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.90%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Artius Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

