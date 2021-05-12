IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $528.19. The company had a trading volume of 433,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,869. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $280.53 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.09. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

