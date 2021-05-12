Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $53.99.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

