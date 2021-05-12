Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $507.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

