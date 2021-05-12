Financial Analysis: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entrée Resources and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A DRDGOLD $269.51 million 3.44 $40.89 million $0.52 20.63

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Entrée Resources and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.18%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.40%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

