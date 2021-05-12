Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Several analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

NYSE RL opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.24, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 205.4% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

