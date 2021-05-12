Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$51.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

