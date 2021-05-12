Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of TGLS opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 76,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.