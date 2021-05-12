Cormark Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.10.

Shares of BYD opened at C$231.00 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$225.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.78.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

