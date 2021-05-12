Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

