Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $507,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

