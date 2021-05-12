OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

