Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

