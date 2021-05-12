iShares MSCI Chile ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,537 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,784% compared to the average daily volume of 192 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

