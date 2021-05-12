Lee Hsien Yang Buys 930 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £976.50 ($1,275.80).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

On Monday, March 8th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 881 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 109.68 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.24. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

RR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.27 ($4.16).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

