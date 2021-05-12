Investors Purchase Large Volume of Everbridge Call Options (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 893% compared to the average volume of 280 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of EVBG opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

