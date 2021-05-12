Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,853 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,898% compared to the average volume of 343 put options.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $395.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $404.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

