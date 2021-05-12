Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

