Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 7986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

