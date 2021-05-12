DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 2885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

