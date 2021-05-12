Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $240.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries traded as high as $231.29 and last traded at $226.96, with a volume of 1226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.74.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

