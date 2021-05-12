The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $134.95 and last traded at $134.95, with a volume of 6647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.26.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

