dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s (OTCMKTS:DMYIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 12th

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s (OTCMKTS:DMYIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 12th. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS DMYIU opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24.

