Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

